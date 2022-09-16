IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski Sells 5,086 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

