Offit Capital Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 150,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

