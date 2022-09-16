J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,168 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 431.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

