Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

