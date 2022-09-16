Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,262 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Price Performance

MNTV opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

