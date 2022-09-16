Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,495.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $105.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

