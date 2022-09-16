Offit Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after buying an additional 509,584 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of USFD opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

