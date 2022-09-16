Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Core & Main stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

