First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $226.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

