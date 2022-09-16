Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 807 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

