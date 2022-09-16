M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,714.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 976,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,594,000 after buying an additional 966,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

