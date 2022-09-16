Offit Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

