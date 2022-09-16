Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

