Offit Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Affirm Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.