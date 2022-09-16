Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

