Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

