Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

MTN opened at $229.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.03 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vail Resorts Company Profile

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

