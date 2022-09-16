Offit Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 482,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 90,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

