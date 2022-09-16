Offit Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,949 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 15.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,496,000 after purchasing an additional 312,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.