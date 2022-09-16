Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $485.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.88 and a 200-day moving average of $463.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

