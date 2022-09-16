Offit Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Post by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

