Offit Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $422.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.62. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

