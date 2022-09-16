Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,728 shares of company stock worth $63,966,614 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.