Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 1,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 182,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

