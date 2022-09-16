Offit Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,559.43 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,191.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,085.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.94.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

