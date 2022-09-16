The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

