Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

