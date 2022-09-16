Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 125.2% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.