Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

TAN stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

