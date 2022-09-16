Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,663 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

