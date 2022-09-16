VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

