Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $130.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

