Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,289 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,129,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,553,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000.

SCZ stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

