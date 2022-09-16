Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.