Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTC opened at $75.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

