Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $32,243,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $40,410,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 56,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $11,625,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

