Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $47.09 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

