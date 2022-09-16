Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 492 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 477.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

