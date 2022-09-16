Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

