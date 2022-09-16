Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $73,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $349.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.73 and a 200-day moving average of $416.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

