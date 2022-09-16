EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.30%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

