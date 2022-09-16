Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

