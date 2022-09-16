Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Invests $72,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520,688 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,406,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 313,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 274,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

