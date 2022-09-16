Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

