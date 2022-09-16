VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Position Increased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 982.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBH opened at $147.60 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.83.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

