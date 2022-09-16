Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,617,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.71.

