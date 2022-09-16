IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $30.00. IES shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4 shares.
IES Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at IES
In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Stories
