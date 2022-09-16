IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $30.00. IES shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4 shares.

IES Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

About IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 59,246 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 6.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

