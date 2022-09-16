Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.24. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 17,055 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.