VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period.

