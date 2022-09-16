VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $46.19.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
