ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.10. ChargePoint shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 47,038 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,207.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,908,770 shares of company stock worth $26,301,087. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,766 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.